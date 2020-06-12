Mandan Flickertails feel their strength is on the mound

The Mandan Flickertails have brought in a ton of talent especially in the pitching department.

11 of the pitchers on the roster have come from a Division one program, and after taking in some local baseball, they can’t wait for their turn.

“There’s a legion game going on,” says Assistant Coach Kyle MacKinnon. “And we saw that there’s a radar gun going for all the games and we’re hoping to pop a couple triple digits. We’ll see if we’re able to do it, the staff is going to be very exciting, and me as a hitting coach, that’s very weird to say. I know we have a lot of talented hitters as well, but I’m excited to go out here and see those guys go to work.”

The Flickertails and the Bismarck Larks open the season on Monday night.