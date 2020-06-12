Mandan Flickertails feel their strength is on the mound

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Mandan Flickertails have brought in a ton of talent especially in the pitching department.

11 of the pitchers on the roster have come from a Division one program, and after taking in some local baseball, they can’t wait for their turn.

“There’s a legion game going on,” says Assistant Coach Kyle MacKinnon. “And we saw that there’s a radar gun going for all the games and we’re hoping to pop a couple triple digits. We’ll see if we’re able to do it, the staff is going to be very exciting, and me as a hitting coach, that’s very weird to say. I know we have a lot of talented hitters as well, but I’m excited to go out here and see those guys go to work.”

The Flickertails and the Bismarck Larks open the season on Monday night.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Mandan Flickertails Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Flickertails Baseball"

Bismarck Larks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks Baseball"

Thursday, June 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, June 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Care19 Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Care19 Update"

Sharing COVID-19 Data

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sharing COVID-19 Data"

Talkings to Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talkings to Kids"

Mosquito Spraying

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mosquito Spraying"

Wild Animals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wild Animals"

Citizens Academy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citizens Academy"

Business Liability

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Liability"

Manna Back Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manna Back Open"

Food Access

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Access"

WIC Changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIC Changes"

Summer Meal Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Meal Program"

Waterfall Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterfall Project"

CHI Online Fundraisers

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI Online Fundraisers"

New Dispatch Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Dispatch Center"

Clinic Moved

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clinic Moved"

Standoff in Belcourt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standoff in Belcourt"

Clothing Giveaway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clothing Giveaway"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge