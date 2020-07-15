Mandan Girls Basketball Coach Resigns

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mandan head girls basketball coach Abby Thomas resigned, effective immediately.

Mandan Activities Department released this press release below:

The Mandan Activities Department would like to thank Coach Thomas for her dedication to our girls’ basketball program. In the six years that Coach Thomas led the Braves, they achieved an overall record of 110-48. They were the West Region Champions in 2017 and had five state tournament berths.

Mandan Athletic Director, Mark Wiest, says “I want to thank Abby for everything she has done for Mandan Braves Girls’ Basketball the past 10 years as an assistant and head coach. She led the Braves to some incredible seasons and accomplishments. Abby loved the girls in her program and she absolutely enjoyed coaching the Mandan Braves. I appreciate everything Abby did for the program as she will be greatly missed on the sidelines. We’re fortunate Abby will continue to teach at Mandan High School and positively influence our students.”

A search for Coach Thomas’ replacement will begin immediately.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/15"

NDC JULY 15

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 15"

Wednesday's forecast: Increasing clouds and heat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's forecast: Increasing clouds and heat"

Babe ruth baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe ruth baseball"

NJCAA Announcement

Thumbnail for the video titled "NJCAA Announcement"

Bull Moose Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bull Moose Baseball"

Independent baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent baseball"

Lamoureux twins give back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lamoureux twins give back"

Lottery Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lottery Down"

Fairview ordered to resecure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fairview ordered to resecure"

Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/14"

Charitable Gaming Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charitable Gaming Down"

Mosquito Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mosquito Season"

Deep Water Fish

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deep Water Fish"

Mowing Challenge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mowing Challenge"

Minot Coin Shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Coin Shortage"

Golf Tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Tournament"

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/14"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/14"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss