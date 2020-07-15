Mandan Girls Basketball Coach Resigns

Mandan head girls basketball coach Abby Thomas resigned, effective immediately.

Mandan Activities Department released this press release below:

The Mandan Activities Department would like to thank Coach Thomas for her dedication to our girls’ basketball program. In the six years that Coach Thomas led the Braves, they achieved an overall record of 110-48. They were the West Region Champions in 2017 and had five state tournament berths.

Mandan Athletic Director, Mark Wiest, says “I want to thank Abby for everything she has done for Mandan Braves Girls’ Basketball the past 10 years as an assistant and head coach. She led the Braves to some incredible seasons and accomplishments. Abby loved the girls in her program and she absolutely enjoyed coaching the Mandan Braves. I appreciate everything Abby did for the program as she will be greatly missed on the sidelines. We’re fortunate Abby will continue to teach at Mandan High School and positively influence our students.”

A search for Coach Thomas’ replacement will begin immediately.