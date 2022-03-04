Former Mandan High School goalie, Lucy Morgan, who is currently a junior at St. Lawrence University in New York, was just named the 2022 MAC Goaltending Goalie of the Year.

This is Morgan’s second straight year winning the award.

Morgan finished first in the conference in save percentage with .948, and second with total saves, 568.

The Mandan native looks to add to her collection as she and Bismarck’s Kennedy Blair were named semi-finalists for the Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year Award. The committee expects to name the finalists for the award this weekend, March 5-6.