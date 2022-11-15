BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Mandan Park Board has approved the design of new concepts and updates for Mandan’s Youth Baseball diamonds and Farris Field.

The Mandan Baseball Club is planning to make updates to Baseball Diamonds 9 and 10 located at the Mandan Youth Baseball Complex. Diamond 9, in particular, will be receiving the most updates, including a new press box, a new grandstand, and upgraded dugouts, backstops, and fencing. Diamond 10 will be receiving a new turf infield, and a batting cage will be placed between the two diamonds.

Other alternate upgrades consist of turf outfields for Diamond 9, turf infields for Diamonds 11 and 12, and a new scoreboard and netting for the left field line on Diamond 9.

In total, the Mandan Park District has also set aside $500,000 for upgrades at Faris Field. Said upgrades consist of adding two new fields, Diamonds 14 and 15, that will both have dirt infields and grass outfields. The Mandan Park District has also committed $280,000 of its own funding to upgrade fencing on Diamonds 9, 10, 11, and 12.

While these are already significant improvements, there’s always room for more: the Mandan Baseball Club and Mandan Fast Pitch Club are still seeking sponsors for the renovations. Sponsorship applications are available here.

For more information regarding renovations, visit mandanbaseball.org or mandanfastpitch.com.