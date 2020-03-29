Mandan names swim and dive coach

The Mandan Activities Department has named a new swimming and diving coach for the Braves.

Claudia Schoellkopf will take over the program replacing long time head coach Ralph Manley. Schoellkopf has been the boys and girls diving coach since 2002. Being a former Brave swimmer herself, she says being a product of the program is the biggest reason she took the job.

“I really want to make the program and the impact that it had on me,” Schoellkopf said. “I want to have that impact on the athletes that are to come, and ensure that they are part of that family.”

Schoellkopf says her biggest goal as a coach is to ensure that every athlete feels like a contributor to the team.

