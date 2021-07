TUCSON, AZ – MARCH 10: North Dakota State Bison pitcher Parker Harm (32) throws the ball to first base during a college baseball game between the North Dakota State Bison and the Arizona Wildcats on March 10, 2018, at Hi Corbett Field in Tucson, AZ. (Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

North Dakota State relief pitcher and Mandan native, Parker Harm, officially signed with the Kansas City Royals today after going undrafted in the MLB draft.

Harm finished his senior season being named a Third Team All-American and the first All-American of the NCAA Division I era for NDSU.

Harm tied the school record for saves at 12 and set a record with 15.08 strikeouts per nine innings.