FARGO, ND (KXNET) — Mandan native and NDSU defensive tackle, Jaxon Duttenhefer, has been named to the FCS Freshman All-America team ahead of North Dakota State football’s championship game.

The Redshirt Freshman defensive tackle has flashed this season, racking up 31 total tackles and 4 sacks in his first full-time collegiate season.

Duttenhefer was a team captain for the Mandan Braves in his senior season in high school, being named to the all-conference first team four times and the all-state first team twice.

He joins NDSU linebacker Logan Klopp as the only two NDSU freshman named to the team with Duttenhefer being named to the second-team and Klopp to the third-team.

Make sure to watch out for Duttenhefer and the No. 3 seed NDSU Bison when they face the No. 1 seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Game at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas!