Mandan’s Klein Signs with UND Fighting Hawks Football

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It was national letter of intent signing day today for Division 1 football and Mandan’s Elijah Klein made it official by signing with the University of North Dakota.

Klein had verbally committed to the Fighting Hawks back in June and was UND’s first 2020 commit.

Klein was a force on the high school football field as a 6’7 receiver earning All-WDA honors as both a junior and senior as well as being named to the All-North Dakota team his junior and senior year while setting the North Dakota “AAA” single-season and career records for receiving yards.

“I just think that they have the right mindset of what they want to build there and to be a part of something new, it’s going to be very special and I think they can only go up. All the coaches that I’ve had, I thank them, and the players that I’ve had, and the community of Mandan that has been supporting, not only me, but Mandan football and athletics in general,” Klein said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/19"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-19"

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cooler"

MPS Gives Presents to All

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPS Gives Presents to All"

Low Nicotine Cigarettes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low Nicotine Cigarettes"

Peer to Peer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peer to Peer"

Red Kettles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red Kettles"

KT Tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "KT Tree"

Star Fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "Star Fund"

Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/18"

Sump Pumps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sump Pumps"

Impaired Driving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Impaired Driving"

New Boots

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Boots"

Minot Survey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Survey"

Moritz Sport & Marine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Moritz Sport & Marine"

Unique Facts About The Winter Solstice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unique Facts About The Winter Solstice"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-18"

Wednesday: Sunshine & Warmth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Sunshine & Warmth"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge