Mandan’s Klein Signs with UND Fighting Hawks Football

It was national letter of intent signing day today for Division 1 football and Mandan’s Elijah Klein made it official by signing with the University of North Dakota.

Klein had verbally committed to the Fighting Hawks back in June and was UND’s first 2020 commit.

Klein was a force on the high school football field as a 6’7 receiver earning All-WDA honors as both a junior and senior as well as being named to the All-North Dakota team his junior and senior year while setting the North Dakota “AAA” single-season and career records for receiving yards.

“I just think that they have the right mindset of what they want to build there and to be a part of something new, it’s going to be very special and I think they can only go up. All the coaches that I’ve had, I thank them, and the players that I’ve had, and the community of Mandan that has been supporting, not only me, but Mandan football and athletics in general,” Klein said.