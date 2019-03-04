March 3 Plays of the Week
March 3 Plays of the Week:
5. Minot State softball outfielder Randi Wright makes a nice sliding grab for the out.
4. Taryn Allmaras of Legacy girls basketball springs forward to block a potential go-ahead three-pointer and help seal an overtime state qualifier win for the Sabers.
3. Rhett Clements of Legacy boys basketball delivers an emphatic block in the West Region Tournament against Belcourt.
2. Jamestown forward Boden Skunberg comes up with a block against Dickinson, then gets out in transition, receives the ball and drives for an and-one play.
1. Wilmer Skoog of the Minot Minotauros scores a wraparound goal by quickly lifting the puck and placing it top shelf as he passes the near post.
