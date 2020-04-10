Martial Arts: Thinkers Academy moves to training at home

The Thinkers Academy Jujutsu is now moving to home training session in the midst of COVID-19.

“I want to teach practical Jujutsu that people can use both in sports and outside for self-defense purposes,” says owner Baron Llyod.

Thinkers Academy Owner Baron Lloyd has been training in Jujutsu for 3 years but hes been teaching for a year and a half now. Due to COVID-19 his training sessions are now in the comfort of his own home. He is encouraging others to get active.

“My own stircraziness, just the restlessness I feel,” Lloyd says.

“As much as you can, even just a walk, if you have a treadmill, indoor bike,” says trainee Deven Roberts. “If you can do jumping jacks, push ups, situps. Anything is good.”

Lloyd is grateful for the opportunity to be able to still train Deven Roberts at home as a result of the Coronavirus.

“To be able to train in your own home with a friend or two that you trust, is invaluable especially in this time,” says Lloyd. “You cant put a price on it.”

“Honestly it keeps me active and busy especially since winter,” Roberts says. “That kind of keeps everybody indoors and everybody anti active stuff so its nice and I am really grateful”

When everything goes back to normal, Lloyd eventually wants to teach and train more people.

“In time definitely,” says Lloyd. “I want to open the doors to the public and have lots of different people and fighting styles incorporated into the Thinkers Academy.”