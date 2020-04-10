Martial Arts: Thinkers Academy moves to training at home

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Thinkers Academy Jujutsu is now moving to home training session in the midst of COVID-19.

“I want to teach practical Jujutsu that people can use both in sports and outside for self-defense purposes,” says owner Baron Llyod.

Thinkers Academy Owner Baron Lloyd has been training in Jujutsu for 3 years but hes been teaching for a year and a half now. Due to COVID-19 his training sessions are now in the comfort of his own home. He is encouraging others to get active.

“My own stircraziness, just the restlessness I feel,” Lloyd says.

“As much as you can, even just a walk, if you have a treadmill, indoor bike,” says trainee Deven Roberts. “If you can do jumping jacks, push ups, situps. Anything is good.”

Lloyd is grateful for the opportunity to be able to still train Deven Roberts at home as a result of the Coronavirus.

“To be able to train in your own home with a friend or two that you trust, is invaluable especially in this time,” says Lloyd. “You cant put a price on it.”

“Honestly it keeps me active and busy especially since winter,” Roberts says. “That kind of keeps everybody indoors and everybody anti active stuff so its nice and I am really grateful”

When everything goes back to normal, Lloyd eventually wants to teach and train more people.

“In time definitely,” says Lloyd. “I want to open the doors to the public and have lots of different people and fighting styles incorporated into the Thinkers Academy.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/10"

Jujutsu

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jujutsu"

Bowman Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowman Golf"

Cutting Costs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cutting Costs"

Cattle Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cattle Concerns"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/10"

Spring Cleaning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Cleaning"

Amici Pizza

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amici Pizza"

3D Printer

Thumbnail for the video titled "3D Printer"

Grocery Prices

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grocery Prices"

Car Show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car Show"

Bingo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bingo"

Hotel Vouchers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hotel Vouchers"

MSU Virtual

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Virtual"

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/10"

A warm Friday with a colder Easter weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "A warm Friday with a colder Easter weekend"

PREGNANCY CORONA

Thumbnail for the video titled "PREGNANCY CORONA"

Girls Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Tennis"

Small Business Loans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Business Loans"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge