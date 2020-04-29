Maverick track athletes holding out hope

Although it’s been a near perfect spring for outdoor sports, team’s like the MLS Mavericks are hoping they get a chance to qualify for the state meet. Athletes like sophomore Lainey Schmidt are having to adjust their expectations. “I was pretty devasted” said Schmidt, I was really looking forward to this season and improving my season from last year. Head coach Dana Driscoll echoed those sentiments. “It was devastating because you wait all year for it and all of the sudden it’s done.”

While there may not be any meets to compete in, Schmidt continues to stay active. “I have been going on walks almost every night with my family and before I would go to the track a little bit and start running.”

As for the team itself Driscoll points to a solid team returning for the Mavericks. “They’re pretty talented athletes” said Driscoll “and I would like to see some kids at the state track meet again.

Meanwhile Schmidt says she would like the chance to compete at a state meet. “Probably be the best day of my life” said Schmidt, “I would love to go to state.”

