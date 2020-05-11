Mavericks carry over hopes

The MLS Mavericks fastpitch team was hoping to carry over its success from last year under 2nd year head coach Bill Triplett. The former Minot State coach said it’s been difficult spring for his team. “If you have been working and training and lifting, practicing and stuff and then to have it not happen is really frustrating and sad” said Triplett.

Triplett said he expected to see plenty of improvement from an already successful team. “The underclassmen came so far last year” he said “and we thought we were going to be able to put together a great season and that even makes it more disheartening not to even have the opportunity.”

For players like Janie Savelkoul, its an empty feeling to not finish out the season. “I was still really hopeful that we would be back up in a week which obviously didn’t happen” said the senior pitcher. Meanwhile coach Triplett is trying to keep a positive look at the situation. “Kind of have to play the cards that we’re dealt and go from there but keep a positive attitude because there is worst things in life” said Triplett.

