May 5 Plays of the Week:

5. Bismarck Bucks QB John Gibbs stiff arms a defender and drags another with him as he stretches out for a 13-yard touchdown.

4. Raquel Egge of Minot girls tennis drills an inside-out forehand to one corner to force a defensive shot from her opponent, and Egge completes the play with a cross-court volley winner.

3. Kylie Osborn of Mandan girls soccer sends a perfect through ball to Alonna Allickson who scores on a first-touch lob to the back corner of the net against Legacy.

2. Lenorris Footman of the Green Bay Blizzard picks up a bad snap, runs to his right and jump-throws a 40-yard completion to a receiver covered by two Bismarck Bucks defenders.

1. Dickinson softball's Reese Hauck leaps at the left field fence to rob Bismarck High of a home run.