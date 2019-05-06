May 5 Plays of the Week
5. Bismarck Bucks QB John Gibbs stiff arms a defender and drags another with him as he stretches out for a 13-yard touchdown.
4. Raquel Egge of Minot girls tennis drills an inside-out forehand to one corner to force a defensive shot from her opponent, and Egge completes the play with a cross-court volley winner.
3. Kylie Osborn of Mandan girls soccer sends a perfect through ball to Alonna Allickson who scores on a first-touch lob to the back corner of the net against Legacy.
2. Lenorris Footman of the Green Bay Blizzard picks up a bad snap, runs to his right and jump-throws a 40-yard completion to a receiver covered by two Bismarck Bucks defenders.
1. Dickinson softball's Reese Hauck leaps at the left field fence to rob Bismarck High of a home run.
The baby, whose name has not yet been announced, is Queen Elizabeth's eighth great-grandchild, but he bumps some older cousins — as well as great-uncles and aunts — in the line of succession to the throne.Read More »
From January 1 to May 3, 2019, 764 individual cases of measles have been confirmed in 23 states, an increase of 60 cases from the previous week.Read More »
Boeing said Sunday that it discovered after airlines had been flying its 737 Max plane for several months that a safety alert in the cockpit was not working as intended, yet it didn't disclose that fact to airlines or federal regulators until after one of the planes crashed.Read More »
The unprecedented and controversial decision to overturn the result of the Kentucky Derby after an objection could face a legal challenge.Read More »
The North Dakota state auditor says he's unsure if he'll seek re-election after the Legislature passed a measure restricting his ability to conduct reviews.Read More »