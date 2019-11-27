MBB: Bismarck State looking to turn the corner

In men’s college basketball, Bismarck State College has gotten off to a slow start at 1-8, but maybe their last contest is a sign of things to come.

BSC won that game against Little Priest Tribal College, 92-85. We expected some hiccups from this team as they have 14 freshmen and six sophomores.

BSC freshman Joe Jahner has already started three times after not being sure he would play in college.

With a young team, Coach Buster Gillis has plenty of teachable moments.

“When you have sophomores,” Gillis said, “it seems like it goes faster transitioning between drills. It’s a challenge, but hopefully, they are going to catch on and by the second semester the freshman will start playing like sophomores.”

BSC’s next game is Dec. 6 at home against Stone Child College at 8 p.m.