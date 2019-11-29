MBB: Minot State ready to open conference play against U-Mary

The Minot State men’s basketball team kicks off conference play on Saturday as the Beavers host the University of Mary.

The Beavers are riding a six-game unbeaten streak to start the season and head coach Matt Murken says he likes the conference opening matchup with the team’s travel partner.

“It’s always fun to play your travel partner, I like that we open up that way in our league teams play a team that’s close by them and a lot of teams in our league its a good rivalry game because it’s usually have some people from both teams coming to the games and cheering so you know just excited to get conference play going.”

Saturday’s game tips off at 5:30 p.m. CST with the women hitting the court at 3:30 p.m. CST.