McQuade Softball Tournament canceled

COVID has taken another major sporting event in North Dakota, as McQuade announces that this summer’s tournament is canceled.

It’s the first time in the 45 year history for the charity softball tournament that it’s been canceled. Tournament organizers say there is a lack of teams that have signed up, and there’s a concern of safety for those who attend. The largest amount of donations come from tickets that fans purchase.

“The final reason for the cancelation is we’re not simply putting on a softball tournament,” says Secretary/Treasurer Shannon McQuade-Ely. “If we were doing that like the sandlot league that happened this past weekend, the baseball games that were able to happen. We could’ve put on a tournament. But the mission of this is to raise money for charities.”

Organizers say some teams are forgoing refunds of their registrations so that money can be donated.