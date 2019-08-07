McQuades shatter’s all-time fundraising record

2019 was another recording setting year for the McQuades Softball tournament.

The 44th McQuades generated the most revenue in tournament history.

When all the dust settled, the four-day event brought in $146,000 that total was more than $26,000 than last year’s final number.

“Our goal every year is to basically raise a dollar more than we did last year and we’ll consider ourselves successful,” tournament director Mike Wolf said. “This year, when we found out that we broke the record by $26,000 Shannon told us all to sit down before she told us the totals because we were all shocked at the final number.”

Work for the 45th McQaudes is already underway. If you wondering, the dates are set for Jun. 25-28.