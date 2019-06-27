McQuades to set new record for umpires

The McQuade softball tournament is used to setting financial records, but this year, they will set a record on the field with the number of umpires.

There will be 117 umpires, which is seven more than have ever worked the McQuades tournament. Of those 117 officials, they represent 16 different states.

“Compares to maybe 10 years ago when we were doing this,” Wolf said. “We were getting by with roughly the same number of teams with only about 85 umpires. Having those additional umpires really reduces the stress on the other umpires and they don’t have to work as many games over the course of the weekend.”

There will be 457 teams this year, which is up one from 2018. Also, these teams will represent 12 states and include teams from Canada.