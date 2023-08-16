FARGO, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota has never had a team make an appearance at the Little League World Series in Williamsport in the league’s 75-year history. The Fargo 12U All-Stars have changed that though.
After losing to Sioux Falls, SD in the semi-finals of the Midwest Region Tournament and defeating Iowa the following day in the elimination bracket, Fargo set themselves up for a Midwest Final rematch against South Dakota where they punched their ticket to Williamsport with a 9-7 win.
A moment these kids and their families will never forget, let’s meet the young heroes that all of North Dakota (and all midwest United States residents) will be rooting for starting this Friday. (All photos below are courtesy of Little League Baseball and Softball).
#3 – Evan Eckman
5’1″, Infielder/Pitcher
Bats: Right / Throws: Right
#4 – Colin Hanson
5’2″, Outfielder/Pitcher
Bats: Right / Throws: Right
#5 – Brody Holmes
5’4″, Infielder/Pitcher
Bats: Right / Throws: Right
#6 – William Korbl
5’1″, Infielder/Pitcher
Bats: Left / Throws: Right
#7 – Hudson Yaeger
5’2″, Outfielder/Pitcher
Bats: Left / Throws: Right
#8 – Reese Evenson
5’3″, Infielder/Outfielder/Pitcher
Bats: Right / Throws: Right
#9 – Reed Holman
5’2″, Infielder/Outfielder/Pitcher
Bats: Right / Throws: Right
#10 – Mason Kirchner
4’10”, Infielder/Pitcher
Bats: Right / Throws: Right
#12 – Mason Sinner
5’4″, Outfielder/1st Base/Pitcher
Bats: Left / Throws: Left
#19 – Blaise Ostrom
5’4″, Infielder/Pitcher
Bats: Right / Throws: Right
#22 – Cash Martinez
5’6″, Outfielder/Catcher/Pitcher
Bats: Right / Throws: Right
#24 – Jackson Molden
5’5″, Catcher/Pitcher
Bats: Right / Throws: Right
Chad Hanson
Team Manager
Sean Evenson
Team Coach
Todd Molden
Team Coach
Now that you’ve met the team, you can root for them on Friday, August 18 at 6 p.m. CT when North Dakota takes on the winner of the Southwest vs the Mid-Atlantic. Good luck guys!