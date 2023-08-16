FARGO, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota has never had a team make an appearance at the Little League World Series in Williamsport in the league’s 75-year history. The Fargo 12U All-Stars have changed that though.

After losing to Sioux Falls, SD in the semi-finals of the Midwest Region Tournament and defeating Iowa the following day in the elimination bracket, Fargo set themselves up for a Midwest Final rematch against South Dakota where they punched their ticket to Williamsport with a 9-7 win.

A moment these kids and their families will never forget, let’s meet the young heroes that all of North Dakota (and all midwest United States residents) will be rooting for starting this Friday. (All photos below are courtesy of Little League Baseball and Softball).

#3 – Evan Eckman

5’1″, Infielder/Pitcher

Bats: Right / Throws: Right

#4 – Colin Hanson

5’2″, Outfielder/Pitcher

Bats: Right / Throws: Right

#5 – Brody Holmes

5’4″, Infielder/Pitcher

Bats: Right / Throws: Right

#6 – William Korbl

5’1″, Infielder/Pitcher

Bats: Left / Throws: Right

#7 – Hudson Yaeger

5’2″, Outfielder/Pitcher

Bats: Left / Throws: Right

#8 – Reese Evenson

5’3″, Infielder/Outfielder/Pitcher

Bats: Right / Throws: Right

#9 – Reed Holman

5’2″, Infielder/Outfielder/Pitcher

Bats: Right / Throws: Right

#10 – Mason Kirchner

4’10”, Infielder/Pitcher

Bats: Right / Throws: Right

#12 – Mason Sinner

5’4″, Outfielder/1st Base/Pitcher

Bats: Left / Throws: Left

#19 – Blaise Ostrom

5’4″, Infielder/Pitcher

Bats: Right / Throws: Right

#22 – Cash Martinez

5’6″, Outfielder/Catcher/Pitcher

Bats: Right / Throws: Right

#24 – Jackson Molden

5’5″, Catcher/Pitcher

Bats: Right / Throws: Right

Chad Hanson

Team Manager

Sean Evenson

Team Coach

Todd Molden

Team Coach

Now that you’ve met the team, you can root for them on Friday, August 18 at 6 p.m. CT when North Dakota takes on the winner of the Southwest vs the Mid-Atlantic. Good luck guys!