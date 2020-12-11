Men’s Basketball: UMary knows their a good defensive team, but have to prove it

The UMary Marauders are just weeks away from the start of their season.

Set to open on the road against nationally-ranked Sioux Falls, the Marauders are hoping for better fortune than last season. One strength that will return is their defense. UMary ranked towards the top in some defensive categories in the NSIC, and they return a ton of players from last year, which could help with chemistry.

“To have 12 guys that know what to do defensively is huge,” says head coach Joe Kittel. “Especially to have that anchored by Kreklow in the middle, to have that mistake eraser-cleaner upper in the middle there, blcking shots and rebound for us.”

“It’s a lot of work,” says Forward Matthew Kreklow. “It’s not pretty, but we really put our heart in it. And we work hard and put our nose to the grindstone. And we get stops, and we love that.”