Men’s Basketball: UMary knows their a good defensive team, but have to prove it

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The UMary Marauders are just weeks away from the start of their season.

Set to open on the road against nationally-ranked Sioux Falls, the Marauders are hoping for better fortune than last season. One strength that will return is their defense. UMary ranked towards the top in some defensive categories in the NSIC, and they return a ton of players from last year, which could help with chemistry.

“To have 12 guys that know what to do defensively is huge,” says head coach Joe Kittel. “Especially to have that anchored by Kreklow in the middle, to have that mistake eraser-cleaner upper in the middle there, blcking shots and rebound for us.”

“It’s a lot of work,” says Forward Matthew Kreklow. “It’s not pretty, but we really put our heart in it. And we work hard and put our nose to the grindstone. And we get stops, and we love that.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

UMary Men's Basketball

Mandan Boy's Basketball

Hettinger-Scranton Girl's Basketball

Velva Wrestling

SYSK: Chad Berger

Local coach, sheriff's office employee fired after viral video hitting child player

FULL: Viral video of local youth football coach

Youth football coach apology

KX News Town Hall: Your Health First

Thursday, December 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Sen. Kevin Cramer

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/10

From Polio to COVID

Texas Lawsuit

Antibody Testing

Trump to join Texas' Supreme Court Case to challenge election

PLC Coffee

COVID-19 Tool

Moderna Vaccine

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/10

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss