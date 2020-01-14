Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10

Mens Basketball: UMary wants to limit the turnovers

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The UMary Marauders improved to 3-7 in the Northern Sun with their win on Saturday, but the team feels they could have a much better record.

Head Coach Joe Kittell says his big focus is on the turnovers. Currently, UMary averages 12 and a half per game. If they cut down on that stat, it might propel them in the second half of the season.

“Just giving the teams extra possessions and us not as many shots,” says redshirt freshman Josh Sipes. “I think that’s probably one of the biggest humps we have to get over as a team.”

“There’s been games where it’s been great,” head coach Joe Kittell says. “In the Mankato game, we only had nine turnovers, but you can see what we can do when we don’t turn it over, which is, we’re in a two possession game with one of the best teams in the league.”

UMary is back in action this Friday when they host Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

UMary Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Bball"

Washburn Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washburn Bball"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"

Monday, January 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, January 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Rent vs. Buy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rent vs. Buy"

Tax Exemption

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tax Exemption"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

New Apartments

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Apartments"

Minot Murder Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Murder Update"

KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/13"

Police Officer BodyCam Records Moment He Is Hit By A Train

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Officer BodyCam Records Moment He Is Hit By A Train"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/13"

A Big Arctic Push Means Life Threatening Wind Chills

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Big Arctic Push Means Life Threatening Wind Chills"

Mrs. Haga

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Haga"

Spectrum Online

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spectrum Online"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Reusing Christmas Trees

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reusing Christmas Trees"

Billings Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Billings Crash"

Frostbite

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frostbite"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-12-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-12-19"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge