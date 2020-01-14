Mens Basketball: UMary wants to limit the turnovers

The UMary Marauders improved to 3-7 in the Northern Sun with their win on Saturday, but the team feels they could have a much better record.

Head Coach Joe Kittell says his big focus is on the turnovers. Currently, UMary averages 12 and a half per game. If they cut down on that stat, it might propel them in the second half of the season.

“Just giving the teams extra possessions and us not as many shots,” says redshirt freshman Josh Sipes. “I think that’s probably one of the biggest humps we have to get over as a team.”

“There’s been games where it’s been great,” head coach Joe Kittell says. “In the Mankato game, we only had nine turnovers, but you can see what we can do when we don’t turn it over, which is, we’re in a two possession game with one of the best teams in the league.”

UMary is back in action this Friday when they host Sioux Falls.