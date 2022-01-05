Men’s Basketball: United Tribes’ riding hot streak into conference matchups

United Tribes’ men’s basketball program is coming off a winter break playing some of its best basketball of the year with a 10-3 record.

The Thunderbirds have won six straight games, are averaging just under 100 points per game. They have had at least six players in double digits in their last four games, which is something head coach Pete Conway says is a result of having a deep team with versatility.

“I think we just have a lot of guys that do a lot of different things,” Conway said. “We have some shooters, we have some athleticism, some guys that are really great defenders. We have different groups of guys, different combinations that can give us different looks.”

The Thunderbirds return to the court on Thursday against North Dakota State College of Sciences.