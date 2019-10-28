Men’s BB: Sipes, Amundson expected to be key contributors

The University of Mary men’s basketball expects some big contributions from redshirt freshmen Josh Sipes and Cade Amundson.

If you remember, Sipes and Amundson were starters from Century’s state title team during the 2017-2018 season.

Last year, both redshirted. Head Coach Joe Kittell said Josh is competing for significant playing time this season. While coach said Cade has beefed up 25 pounds. He said right now Cade is behind Lucas Mayer and Matthew Kreklow.

“We definitely hoping that Josh can bring us some depth,” Kittell said.

“He’s definitely to the point where he’s going to get a chance to play in some games early. So Cade has gotten a lot of reps this fall. We know they’re going to be moments in games when we need him and moments this season when we rely on him.”

The U-Mary men open their season on Nov.8 against the University of Central Oklahoma.