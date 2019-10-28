Men’s BB: Sipes, Amundson expected to be key contributors

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The University of Mary men’s basketball expects some big contributions from redshirt freshmen Josh Sipes and Cade Amundson.

If you remember, Sipes and Amundson were starters from Century’s state title team during the 2017-2018 season.

Last year, both redshirted. Head Coach Joe Kittell said Josh is competing for significant playing time this season. While coach said Cade has beefed up 25 pounds. He said right now Cade is behind Lucas Mayer and Matthew Kreklow.

“We definitely hoping that Josh can bring us some depth,” Kittell said.

“He’s definitely to the point where he’s going to get a chance to play in some games early. So Cade has gotten a lot of reps this fall. We know they’re going to be moments in games when we need him and moments this season when we rely on him.”

The U-Mary men open their season on Nov.8 against the University of Central Oklahoma.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Therapy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Therapy"

Men's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Men's Basketball"

Women's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women's Basketball"

SM Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "SM Volleyball"

Century Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Volleyball"

Monday, October 28th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, October 28th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Trick or Treat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trick or Treat"

Mandan Roads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Roads"

Cancer Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cancer Center"

Changing Halloween

Thumbnail for the video titled "Changing Halloween"

Wreaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wreaths"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Teeth and Candy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teeth and Candy"

Romance Scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Romance Scam"

Boy Scouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy Scouts"

Charges Filed in Gunfire Incident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charges Filed in Gunfire Incident"

Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/28"

Arctic Air Highlights The First Half Of The Work Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arctic Air Highlights The First Half Of The Work Week"

Kayla Emter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kayla Emter"

Saul's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saul's"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge