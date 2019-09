In college men’s soccer, the University of Mary fell at home to Eastern New Mexico on campus on Sept. 19.

U-Mary held Eastern New Mexico without a goal in the first 45 minutes. In the 48th minute, the visitors found the back of the net to take a 1-0 lead.

That was the only goal Eastern New Mexico needed as that goal proved to be the difference.

U-Mary’s next match is against MSU-Billings at home on Sept. 23 at 3 p.m.