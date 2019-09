The University of Mary men’s college soccer team lost an exhibition match to the University of Jamestown on Sept. 1 at Jamestown.

The match was tied at 1 at the break. In the second half, Jamestown was able to shake the net for the deciding goal. U-Mary lost, 2-1.

U-Mary will open the season on Sept. 6 against Jamestown on the campus of U-Mary at 5 p.m.