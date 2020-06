On Thursday night, KXMC Sports Director Mike Elm gave his final address to loyal viewers.

Mike Elm got his start at KX News in 1989, and became the definitive voice of local sports in western North Dakota over a three-decade career at KX.

In his final broadcast, Mike thanked his coworkers past and present, the players and coaches he met over the years, and above all, his family for a “kaleidoscope of memories.” We invite you to watch his entire sign-off above.