Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 9

Mike Zier’s house of cards

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In these slow times hobbies are important to lean on, and for one coach in Beach he’s showing that he has the tricks of the trade when it comes to his passion.

Mike Zier has been a football coach and teacher for more than twenty years, but every day he finds himself going back to something from his childhood.

“I got started in Broadus, Montana,” Zier said. “In sixth grade my teacher was Mr. Boggner. He brought in his cards, and from that point on I was kind of hooked.”

Zier’s hobby and passion is collecting trading cards. He’s been doing it for over 35 years since he started working at a card shop in 1985.

“To me it’s the best hobby I’ve ever had,” Zier said. “I just really really enjoy it.”

Zier says the best aspect of collecting cards is the hunt for the rare ones. It’s what he uses to relax

“You do it because for a little bit of time each day, or part of the week, it takes your mind off of other things that are going on,” Zier said. “It kind of uplifts you.”

Not only does Zier have thousands of cards, he’s also part of some of those cards. Zier writes on the back of trading cards for SAGE Collectibles.

“The last one is who they compare to,” Zier said. “That’s where I get really fun, because that’s completely up to me. ‘Okay who does he remind me of?’ And I picked Devin Hester. I’ve got to say I think I’m spot on with that one.”

Zier’s collection spans across all professional sports.

“Here’s a Mahomes rookie. Big money!”

And he even has non-sports trading cards.

“I got a pretty good deal on that. Rocky cards. That’s awesome.”

And the goal for of those cards? Well, that’s simple.

“I hope maybe when I retire from teaching and coaching I can open up a card shop. There’s no maybe about it, my cards will be with me until I kick the bucket.”

Zier says his wife gives him a hard time about how many cards he has, but she fully supports his passion.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

trading cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "trading cards"

Tuesday, March 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, March 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Minot Shelters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Shelters"

Internet Strain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Internet Strain"

Tourism Industry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tourism Industry"

Wedding Delays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wedding Delays"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/24"

Social Distancing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social Distancing"

Helpline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helpline"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/24"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/24"

Tuesday forecast: breezy & warm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday forecast: breezy & warm"

Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf"

All-State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "All-State Basketball"

BSC Signings

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Signings"

Tribes Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribes Help"

Students Connected

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students Connected"

Hearts on Windows

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hearts on Windows"

Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water"

Kara Sharff

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kara Sharff"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge