Mike Zier’s house of cards

In these slow times hobbies are important to lean on, and for one coach in Beach he’s showing that he has the tricks of the trade when it comes to his passion.

Mike Zier has been a football coach and teacher for more than twenty years, but every day he finds himself going back to something from his childhood.

“I got started in Broadus, Montana,” Zier said. “In sixth grade my teacher was Mr. Boggner. He brought in his cards, and from that point on I was kind of hooked.”

Zier’s hobby and passion is collecting trading cards. He’s been doing it for over 35 years since he started working at a card shop in 1985.

“To me it’s the best hobby I’ve ever had,” Zier said. “I just really really enjoy it.”

Zier says the best aspect of collecting cards is the hunt for the rare ones. It’s what he uses to relax

“You do it because for a little bit of time each day, or part of the week, it takes your mind off of other things that are going on,” Zier said. “It kind of uplifts you.”

Not only does Zier have thousands of cards, he’s also part of some of those cards. Zier writes on the back of trading cards for SAGE Collectibles.

“The last one is who they compare to,” Zier said. “That’s where I get really fun, because that’s completely up to me. ‘Okay who does he remind me of?’ And I picked Devin Hester. I’ve got to say I think I’m spot on with that one.”

Zier’s collection spans across all professional sports.

“Here’s a Mahomes rookie. Big money!”

And he even has non-sports trading cards.

“I got a pretty good deal on that. Rocky cards. That’s awesome.”

And the goal for of those cards? Well, that’s simple.

“I hope maybe when I retire from teaching and coaching I can open up a card shop. There’s no maybe about it, my cards will be with me until I kick the bucket.”

Zier says his wife gives him a hard time about how many cards he has, but she fully supports his passion.