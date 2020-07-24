Minot Athletic Director gives update on fall sports

Local Sports

With the NDHSAA giving the go-ahead to have fall sports, the Minot Magicians are excited about the opportunity of giving the student-athletes the ability to make life long memories this fall.

Right now the administration is meeting to set guidelines for the safety of the students.

“Determining how many kids we’re going to have on a bus and what social distancing will be on a bus, how we’re going to be able to travel,” says Minot High AD Mitch Lunde. “So those are things we’re working on at this very moment, as soon as we determine what we can do through guidance through a lot of different entities then we will be able to share that.”

Mitch Lunde says they working around the clock to put a safety plan in place and will share at a later date.

