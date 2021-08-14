Minot High cheer team attends two-day UCA cheer camp

Minot High cheerleaders learned some new cheers, dances and stunts while also learning new safety guidelines during a two-day cheer camp.

Instructors from the Universal Cheerleaders Association teach both junior varsity and varsity all things cheer, while also getting them stunt certified.

The Minot High Cheer Team has been stunt certified for more than 20 years.

The team can’t perform any stunts if they don’t go through this camp and become certified.

“There’s always new things to learn. Every year they’re developing different stunts, different techniques to make the program better,” said Vytalli Klimpel, head coach.

“Every year, we learn new skills but it’s mostly I think really important for the newer girls. You learn a lot of technique and things for stunting and cheers and all that. And it’s good hearing it from a fresh set of ears and eyes and all that,” said Solana Gautschi, senior.

The camp also gives them about a season’s worth of new moves.

MHS cheer will use the new material they learn for homecoming. The team will perform at the pep rally, parade and football game. Homecoming is Sept. 16 and 17.