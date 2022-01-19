Minot High Cheer team crowned champions of first-ever Best of the Midwest competition

The Minot High Cheer team has added another trophy to its case.

The team was named champions of the first-ever “Best of the Midwest” cheerleading competition last weekend in Fargo.

The Magicians took home 16 awards including first in triple crown, triple threat and jump off.

Seniors Summer Albers and Dakota Harvey took home first in dynamic duo. Their routine involved a combination of dancing, jumping and tumbling.

“We put a lot of time into it. So, to like do well, and to get first on a lot of those, it was really rewarding!” Harvey said.

“Yeah, for seniors especially, I think it was rewarding because we went from freshman and sophomore year to winning, winning, winning. And during COVID, we had a streak of losing, so then finally winning again and getting like our confidence back, really helped us,” said Albers.

The girls said this was different than any other event they’ve been to.

The Magicians now have their sights set on the state meet in March.