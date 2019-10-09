Minot High Soccer gears up for state title run

After a 2-0 Victory this past weekend, the Minot High soccer team punched their ticket to the state tournament for the 10th straight year.

“You know there is a reason you sign up to play athletics, not to just win a few regular-season games, you want to be declared the best team at the very end,” said Head Coach Creighton Bachmeier. “We are right where we need to be and we are excited to start the state tournament.”

Bachmeier said the Magi worked on their defensive structure all season long which leads to a counter-attacking play style.

“We are a gritty team that can defend really well and we got some pace up top and if we can find the right pockets of space, we can counter-attack quickly,” said Bachmeier.

This year the Magi soccer team started off 1-4 but turned their season around to improve their record to 6-7.

The Magi are a young team but they have relied heavily on veteran leadership.

“Guys like Regeen Myer, Cam Bolinske and Braden Cochran have all taken ownership in this program to help the younger kids along the way,” said Bachmeier. “It’s really fun to watch those guys blossom in those roles other than soccer.”

If the Magicians want a chance at winning a state title this year, they need to play their game and be consistent.

“Being consistent and not having an off game,” said Soph Ezra Hagerott.

Bachmeier is proud of the way his team has played through adversity all season long.

“I think this group has gone through more adversity then we have in years past just with the depth and different injuries and the number of games stacked on top of each other,” said Bachmeier. “We have definitely gone through every little hurdle that has been thrown at us and I think they are playing their best soccer right now. I am really excited for the next three days.”

“There is not much you can do about its just dress warmly and be prepared for anything,” said Hagerott.

“I think this group, whatever is thrown at them, they are born and raised in North Dakota majority of them are and I think they will be just fine on Thursday,” said Bachmeier

The Magicians will face Fargo South on Thursday at 2:15 p.m.