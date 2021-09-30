Minot High soccer standout MaLiah Burke receives Community Athlete Spotlight Award

An athlete who goes above and beyond in her community is being recognized for her hard work.
Minot High’s MaLiah Burke was nominated by her head coach for the Community Athlete Spotlight Award.
Scheels and United Community Bank partnered together to highlight athletes who go above and beyond.
MaLiah was named Gatorade’s North Dakota’s Girls Soccer player of the year. She also won the national award and received $10,000 which she used to help Prairie Grit to start an adaptive soccer program.
“It’s honestly just an honor to be recognized for this. It’s a really cool thing. Giving back to soccer, which I’ve grown through. So giving money back to them is, it’s really cool,” Burke said.
The Minot girls soccer team and Burke received donations from Scheels and United Community Bank.