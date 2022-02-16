A Minot High School diver put pen to paper to continue her sports career at the next level.

Bella Price is headed to the University of Nebraska Omaha this fall.

Price broke Minot High’s diving record last fall which was set in 1983.

She says she wasn’t sure if she wanted to dive collegiately, but after a campus visit, it was a no-brainer.

“Getting to talk to the teammates and seeing their practice. I got to watch a practice talking to the diving coach and the head coach. Everything just was a great experience and seeing how everything was kind of panning out for me, it just seemed like the best fit,” Price said.