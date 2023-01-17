MINOT, N.D (KXNET) — It’s the Minot Hot Tot’s inaugural season, and if they want to maintain the high standards of the Northwoods League, they’re going to need all the help they can get. To find this help, the group is looking to hire 75 game-day staff members during a National Hiring Day event next month.

A variety of positions in and around the stadium will be available for hire during the event, including the following:

Score Keepers

On-Field Hosts

Grill Cooks

Family Fun Zone

Food Prep

Buffet Attendants

Concessions Cashiers

Merchandise Cashiers

Wristbanders

Gate Attendants

Beer Pourers

Mascots

Waitresses

The team promises flexible work hours suitable for peoples’ first, second, or ‘just-for-fun’ jobs for all of the 36 games that they have planned out for the summer, beginning in May and ending in August. Above all, the Hot Tots say, those interested in the positions should want to use fun to make a huge difference in the lives of the players, their fans, and the community around the team.

“Our focus is always on serving our fans, and our game day team enables us to deliver outstanding fan experiences,” said Minot Hot Tots Chief eXperience Officer Kaitlyn Mack. “We want to have happy, fun, and excited people who are passionate about being part of a team and serving others. With the right people, we are able to offer our fans the service and experience they deserve.”

The only requirement for applying to any of the positions is that all applicants must be 14 years of age or older, and have an interest in creating an exceptional experience in the Hot Tots’ ballpark during the game season.

The Hiring Day event will be held on Saturday, February 18, from 10:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m. For more information about the event, or to fill out an application online, visit the Hot Tots’ website.