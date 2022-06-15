Wednesday was draft day for the NAHL and the Minot Minotauros made six selections. The Tauros’ first pick comes with the 9th overall selection with Cameron Smith.

The goaltender is out of Stamford Connecticut. Smith had a save percentage of .920 with the PAL Junior Islanders in New York. The 20-year-old joins Carl Lido and Lawton Zacher to fill the shoes of Zach Sandy and Lassi Lehti.

Another area of focus is replacing the leading scorers from last season which head coach Cody Campbell said he thinks they’ve accomplished.

“I wanted to address the lack of scoring here this past year and improve you know with the guys we have coming back and the tenders we’ve signed just to improve that forward group,” Campbell said.

Minot Minotauros Draft Selections:

1st RD (9th Pick): G Cameron Smith

1st RD (10th Pick): F Cooper Rice

2nd RD (50th Pick): F Tory Lund

3rd RD (60th Pick): F Carter Sproule

5th RD (134th Pick): D Lucas Constantine

6th RD (155th Pick): D Michael Harrel Jr.



