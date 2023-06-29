Getting drafted in a professional sport can send athletes a long way from, especially when you’re from North Dakota.

Luckily enough for Minot native Zach Nehring, his selection in the NHL draft is set to have him just over 200 miles from home.

The 6’3 power forward was selected 82nd overall in the third round on day two of the pro hockey draft.

Nehring is no stranger to Winnipeg, playing various iterations of junior hockey there since he was eight years old.

After going through the pre-draft process, he wasn’t surprised that Winnipeg called his name on draft day.

I met with them at the combine and it went great. Had great talks with them and they knew a lot of the people I knew and so it worked out and I heard they were pretty fired up about my talk with them at the combine and I had a feeling that I was going to go to them and it worked out so I’m pumped,” Nehring said.

Nehring gets his first taste of the NHL at the Jets development camp next week, and then heads to Western Michigan for two years of college hockey.