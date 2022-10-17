MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Minot’s Northwoods League expansion team will soon announce the team’s name, unveil its logo, and outline its plans for the 2023 league season.

In August, the team’s owners asked the people of Minot to submit their ideas in a competition to name the new team. Over 300 team names were submitted, with five finalists being chosen in the end. These proposed names are the following:

Minot Dakrats

Minot Hot Tots

Minot Why Nots

Minot Berserkers

Minot Night Owls

“We can’t wait to share the official team name with the Minot community,” said General Manager of Minot Baseball LLC, Monica Blake. “We’re all about family, fun, and food and I think this name perfectly describes that.”

The official announcement of the chosen name will take place on Thursday, October 20, at 6:00 p.m. on Corbett Field. Here, guests will be able to hear from executives from Minot Baseball and the Parks District.

Attendees to the ceremony will also receive early access to 2023’s games with the program’s new 5-game membership, including the first crack at team events and promotions, all-you-can-eat food on game days, and exclusive free giveaways.

All fans and members of the Minot community are welcome to attend the event. For more information on the Northwoods League team or the name reveal, visit MinotNWLBaseball.com.