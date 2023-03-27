(KXNET) — The North Dakota Sports Hall of Fame has officially announced its Class of 2023: Donny Schatz, Becki Wells Staley, and Chris Coste.

Donny Schatz is a professional sprint car driver from Minot who competes in the World of Outlaws. Driving a No. 15 Ford for Tony Stewart Racing, he is a ten-time champion in the World of Outlaws with a current total of 306 wins.

Dickinson’s Becki Wells Staley is a 20-time North Dakota State Track and Cross Country Champion at Dickinson High School and a 13-time NCAA D1 All-American at Alabama and Florida. Becki was an Olympic Trials qualifier and ran professionally for Nike and Reebok.

Finally, Fargo’s Chris Coste is a former professional baseball player and the current manager of the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. Coste played with the Philadelphia Phillies, and the Houston Astros. He is a 2008 World Series Champion.

The trio will be inducted on November 18 at the Jamestown Civic Center.