Minot State football defeats Upper Iowa for first win of the season

Minot State and Upper Iowa were both winless going into Saturday’s contest on the football field. The Beavers have had three losses by two possessions or less, but were still hoping to get over the hump.

On Saturday morning in Minot that changed. The Peacocks jumped out to a 7-0 lead after a Beavers’ fumble on the first possession of the game, but a second quarter touchdown changed things for Minot State. They’d go on to win 17-14 for their first win of the season.

The University of Mary fell 35-31 to Minnesota State Moorhead on Saturday after a last second Dragons’ touchdown.

In NAIA action, Dickinson State picked up a 14-7 win over No. 15 Valley City State on the road.