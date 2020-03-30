Minot State Football finding new ways to workout

With Sports all around the world coming to a halt, Minot State football players are still getting after it in a different way.

With spring sports put on hold and Minot State spring ball put on hold, many players are still putting in work.

“A lot of us had some weight stuff and some squat racks so we put all that together,” tells Quarterback Ben Bolinske.

After putting their equipment together, they came up with a home gym.

“We can do everything, we can trap bar, deadlift, bench press, squat, we have dumbbells, kettle bells, the whole nine yards here, explains Bolinske.



The Mindset of the football program during this tough time is by any means necessary

“Its what we would be doing if the coronavirus wasnt going around so its important that we just stay strong and stay fast and stay hungry. At some point football will resume and we will have to get back in that weight room,” says Bolinske.



“We have been putting in offseason weights since we came back from Christmas break and if we just stop at this point we are going to take a lot of steps back,” adds Beavers Wide Receiver Payton Lamoures

The players agree, this extra work will benefit them next season.

“Its the next best thing for us to get together and build relationships and build that cohesiveness that we will need going into next fall,” exclaims Beavers Linebacker Derek Wax.

“When it gets a little bit nicer outside we’re going to start running a little bit more and throwing the ball and just keeping in football shape,” says Lamoures.

But all and all they are grateful for this opportunity.

“Just lying around all day doing nothing wouldnt be productive so being able to be with the guys and lift some weights it means a lot,” smiles Wax.

“Its extremely exciting that we can do this and i dont know how many other schools are able to do this and workout,” declares Bolinske.