MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot State football is set to invite two potential head coach candidates to interview and visit the school’s campus next week as they prepare for the final stages of their search for a new head football coach.

Chris Stutzriem

The first candidate is Chris Stutzriem, who is currently the head coach at Rocky Mountain College and has been for the past four seasons. Stutzriem led the Battlin’ Bears to the 2021 Co-Frontier Conference title and was named 2021 Frontier Conference Coach of the Year.

He also spent a season as an assistant at the University of South Dakota, was offensive coordinator at William Penn and at Rocky Mountain, and was offensive line coach and assistant head coach at Southwestern Oklahoma State prior to taking over the Rocky Mountain program in the winter of 2018.

Stutzriem is scheduled to make a trip to Minot State on Tuesday, January 17, where the Beavers will welcome him to town to meet with members of the Minot State campus and the local community.

Ian Shields

The second candidate is Ian Shields, who is currently an offensive analyst for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) football program and has been for the past three seasons. Shields formerly was the head coach for four seasons at Jacksonville University in Florida before the school ended its football program.

He also spent two seasons as head coach at Lenoir-Rhyne University in North Carolina, and two seasons as head coach at Eastern Oregon University, along with five seasons as associated head coach and offensive coordinator at Army, three seasons as offensive coordinator at Saint Mary’s (Calif.) and three seasons as offensive coordinator at Eastern Oregon, two years at Cal Poly as offensive coordinator, and a season as offensive coordinator at Bucknell (Pa.).

Shields is scheduled to visit Minot State on Thursday, January 19, where the team will also welcome him to town to meet with members of the Minot State campus and the local community.

There is no current timeline on when a final decision will be made on who will officially be named Minot State’s next head football coach.