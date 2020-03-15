Minot State Hockey reacts to abrupt end to season

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Minot State Beavers Mens Hockey Team is heart broken, as they planned on attending the national tournament, which is now cancelled.

Head Coach Wade Regier says when he delivered the news to his team their was not a dry eye in the locker. The seniors are taking it especially hard after winning the title last year and not being able to defend their crown.

“You know its tough, their is nothing you really can say to your players as they worked so hard to get to this point and made all the preparations to go to nationals and to it all be shattered in a moments notice. So its tough and i know our guys are resilient and i know that they know there is a bigger picture involved in decisions like this. “

Minot State finished second in the ACHA but had the most wins at 11.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

401k Worries

Thumbnail for the video titled "401k Worries"

TMCC Closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "TMCC Closure"

2019 Century Patriots

Thumbnail for the video titled "2019 Century Patriots"

State Hospital Visitors

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Hospital Visitors"

Dale Berreth Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dale Berreth Hockey"

Walmart Hours

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart Hours"

President Trump Tests Negative

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump Tests Negative"

Minot State Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Hockey"

NDDoH - "No new cases"

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDDoH - "No new cases""

Folding Angels

Thumbnail for the video titled "Folding Angels"

Robert One Minute 3-14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-14"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 3-14-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 3-14-20"

Drop in Salvation Army

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drop in Salvation Army"

Sports Alternatives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sports Alternatives"

DOD Restrictions

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOD Restrictions"

State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Basketball"

House Fire Benefit

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Fire Benefit"

Blood Donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blood Donations"

UMary Dale Lennon

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Dale Lennon"

Friday, March 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, March 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Tom Schrader"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge