Minot State Hockey reacts to abrupt end to season

The Minot State Beavers Mens Hockey Team is heart broken, as they planned on attending the national tournament, which is now cancelled.

Head Coach Wade Regier says when he delivered the news to his team their was not a dry eye in the locker. The seniors are taking it especially hard after winning the title last year and not being able to defend their crown.

“You know its tough, their is nothing you really can say to your players as they worked so hard to get to this point and made all the preparations to go to nationals and to it all be shattered in a moments notice. So its tough and i know our guys are resilient and i know that they know there is a bigger picture involved in decisions like this. “

Minot State finished second in the ACHA but had the most wins at 11.