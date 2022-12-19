MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot State University is going to be hosting some of the top teams from around the state in a pair of holiday tournaments.

According to a news release, the tournaments are going to be at the Minot State Dome and Swain Hall.

The Dale Brown Classic is going to feature seven games on Tuesday, December 27, while the Hoopster Classic will have another seven games on Wednesday, December 28.

Both tournaments will start at 11 a.m. with varsity games at the Dome and junior varsity games at Swain Hall. Use the skywalk from the Dome to access Swain Hall, as the outside doors to Swain Hall will be locked.

Here is the schedule for Tuesday’s games:

TGU and Stanely at 11 a.m.

Hazen and Westhope Newburg at 12:30 p.m.

Velva and St. John at 2 p.m.

Four Winds and Dickinson Trinity at 3:30 p.m.

Powers Lake and Beulah at 5 p.m.

Shiloh Christian and Thompson at 6:30 p.m.

Our Redeemer’s Christian School and North Star at 8 p.m.

This is the schedule for Wednesday’s games: