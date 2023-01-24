MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot State officially announced today that they have named Ian Shields as the next head coach for the Beaver’s football program.

Shields, a former head coach at the NCAA Division I FCS, NCAA Division II, and NAIA levels begins his duties immediately as the 22nd head coach for Minot State football.

“I’m thrilled, I’m excited about the opportunity,” said Shields, who spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach, analyst, and top adviser to UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo. “I think it’s a tremendous opportunity to build a program there at Minot State and a tremendous opportunity for my family; we’re excited to join the community.”

Prior to his time at UNLV, Shields was the head coach for four seasons at NCAA Division I Jacksonville University in Florida (2016-2019), an FCS program that Shields led to a 7-4 record and a third-place league finish in 2017, his second season with the team. Shields compiled a 17-26 overall record in his four seasons at Jacksonville.

Prior to leading the Jacksonville Dolphins, Shields spent two seasons at NCAA Division II Lenoir-Rhyne in North Carolina where he compiled a 16-10 record and won the South Atlantic Conference title in 2014.

Also spending time during his career as an offensive coordinator at Army, Cal Poly, Bucknell (Pa,), and Saint Mary’s (Calif.), Shields was head coach Eastern Oregon of the NAIA’s Frontier Conference from 2006-07.

“Our young men will play with tremendous effort,” Shields said. “We’re going to win, but we’re going to strive to win with everything we do: Personally, athletically, academically.”

“We’re excited to build this program and win with these young men in every aspect of their life.”