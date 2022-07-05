MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — After guiding the Minot State softball team to its most victories in the past seven seasons, head coach Nat Wagner announced he is stepping down.

Wagner announced his resignation on July 1 based on his desire to spend more time with his family.

In three seasons as the Beavers’ head coach, Minot State compiled a 60-48 overall record including a 28-20 mark this past season.

“However difficult it is to lose someone like Nat from our program, I’m both grateful for his work at Minot State and happy for him as he moves to be reunited with his family,” Interim Athletic Director Kevin Harmon said.

A nationwide search for Wagner is already underway.