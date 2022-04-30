MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot State University offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez has signed with the Denver Broncos, after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Originally committing to Minot State as a receiver, Gutierrez was quickly asked to make the transition to a left tackle.

From there, Gutierrez became a household name, earning a starting job on the offensive line only a year out from playing wide receiver.

The 6’6″ 295 lb lineman was named American Football Coaches Association All-American in his senior year.

Gutierrez becomes only the third player ever from Minot State to make it to the NFL.