(KXNET) — Former Minot State offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez has signed an NFL futures contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. Gutierrez confirmed the news to KX News on Saturday.

A futures contract can only be signed by players once the NFL regular season ends, and it guarantees Gutierrez will have a spot on the Raiders’ team for OTA’s and summer camp. A futures contract also protects Gutierrez from being signed by other organizations.

The ultimate purpose of a futures contract is to allow teams to lock-in players they feel have potential for next season without it counting against the current year’s salary cap and 53-man limit.

Gutierrez’s contract won’t take effect until the NFL’s league year for next season kicks off on March 15.

Gutierrez spent time with both the Broncos and the Patriots earlier in the season.

Gutierrez will be featured on KX News on Sunday, January 15 on After the Whistle at 10:35 pm.