Minotauros announce Cody Campbell as new Head Coach/GM, discusses NAHL Showcase

There is a new face in charge of the Minot Minotauros this season. Over the weekend the team announced Cody Campbell was taking over as the head coach and general manager.

Campbell has several years of playing and coaching experience. He said the Minotauros’s reputation is the reason he accepted the job.

“We want to build on what’s been already established here and grow it to new heights,” Campbell said. “I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to build on something that is great already and continue to make it great and take it to hopefully some new levels.”

Former head coach Shane Wagner announced he departed the team for a college head coaching position.

And Campbell’s first test as the head coach will be during the North American Hockey League Showcase. The showcase allows the players to show their skills in front of several college scouts.

Campbell said this is a new experience for a lot of his players. During his first couple of days of coaching, he said getting across their competition level was big.

“Normally the teams that compete the hardest and want it the most will get it,” Campbell said. “It will be good to get on the road with the players for myself and the staff and for them as well to continue to get to know each other and continue to build out culture here.”

The Minotauros had their first game tonight in the showcase.