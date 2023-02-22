The Minot Mintauros look to finish strong in their last 16 regular season games before the postseason.

The Tauros return home this weekend against in-state rival Bismarck in a home-and-home series.

Entering the matchup they’re fourth in the central division standings with the Bobcats just two points behind them in fifth.

Head Coach Cody Campbell said in this final push they are focusing on finishing strong in the tough games.

“And not letting ourselves get too far ahead of where we are currently at like we’ve got to go into each game knowing that there is an opportunity to earn two points and take advantage of that but like I said we got to take things day by day get better each day through practice and through rest,” Cody Campbell, Head Coach, said.

The Tauros are third in the division with 129 goals scored with led by key forwards Chase LaPinta and Hunter Longhi. LaPinta is eighth in the standings with 23 goals and Longhi has 51 points on the year.

Longhi said they feed off each other’s energy during games and that pushes them even harder.

“It helps tremendously having a guy it’s like having another piece of you out on the ice just knowing exactly where he’s going to be. We talk on and off the ice about different stuff and what we can do to make better plays and how to put more pucks in the net and it’s been working so far,” Hunter Longhi, Left Wing, said.