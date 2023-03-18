MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot High School’s Darik Dissette has been unanimously named 2023 North Dakota’s Mr. Basketball after beating out the following five fellow nominees from around the state:

Ryan Erikson, Century

Alex Dvorak, Dickinson

Zach Kraft, Grand Forks Red River

Ayden Stainbrook, North Border

Tyson Enget, Powers Lake-Burke Central

Dissette unanimously won the award after receiving all 27 first-place votes from voters for 135 total points. Erikson finished in second place with 30 points, with Dvorak not far behind with 28 points, and Kraft in fourth place with 23 points.

The senior star becomes the first Minot player to be named Mr. Basketball since 1999 when Jeff Brandt won the award. The win also makes Dissette the fourth Minot boys basketball player ever to win the award, making Minot the school with the most Mr. Basketball winners of all time.

The North Dakota State signee finishes his high school career having been named the 2022-2023 Gatorade North Dakota Boys Basketball Player of the Year, the 2022-2023 Powerade Senior Athlete of the Year, and was named the 2022 Class A Boys State Tournament MVP after helping lead Minot to a state championship win.

Dissette also finishes his career as the all-time leading scorer in Minot Boys Basketball history with 1,754 career points, good enough to make him the 6th highest scorer in North Dakota Class A Boys history.

Fans of Dissette will now be able to follow him at the collegiate level when he takes the court for the NDSU Bison this next basketball season.